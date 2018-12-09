'Focus on the Family' airs comedy on YouTube

(CBN) — Marking a new foray into YouTube original content, Focus on the Family has debuted a short-form comedy series on the popular social media platform.

Created and developed by the organization’s social media strategy team, the new series is titled “The Elephant in the Room” and it uses humor to explore the often paradoxical nature of the unaddressed conflict in a variety of relational conflicts through the eyes of a diverse and quirky set of “actual” elephants.

The series is designed to be a gentle deconstruction of human nature that entertains viewers first and foremost, but that also gives them something to think about.