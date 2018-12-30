18 hurt as food-court fight leads to panic in mall

(ORLANDO SENTINEL) — Elizabeth and Ed Garcia were shopping on the second floor of the Macy’s at Florida Mall, with their 2-year-old child in a stroller, when they saw a crowd of people running toward them.

“We just heard people screaming,” Elizabeth Garcia said. “We didn’t know where to go. They kept running toward us and we didn’t know if someone was chasing them.”

The couple were among the many customers caught up in a panic at the mall Saturday, which the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said began with a fight in the food court about 5 p.m. Some shoppers mistook the sound of chairs hitting the ground for gunfire, leading to chaos, deputies said.