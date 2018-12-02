Football players suspended for nude 'Oreo run'

(ROCKFORD REGISTER-STAR) — Ten Byron High School football players were disciplined in November after acknowledging that they took part in a naked “Oreo run” at the school’s football field.

School administrators concluded that the run — in which players moved across the school’s football field with an Oreo wedged between their buttocks — was not an act of hazing. That determination came after interviews with nearly 30 varsity players and all the coaches and a review of dark security video footage. School administrators said the act was voluntary.

“We take any allegations like this very seriously, and we have a system in place to address it,” Byron Superintendent Buster Barton said. “But this had nothing to do with hazing.”