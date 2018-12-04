Forcing apologies from naughty kids makes things worse

(STUDY FINDS) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In the throes of sibling rivalry, plenty of parents have dealt with the throws and blows from sparring children. And when a spat ends in tears, often times an exasperated mom or dad winds up demanding one child apologize to the other. That lesson-teaching attempt, however, may not be such a good idea, warns a new study: when adults force apologies out of children, they are actually making matters worse.

That’s because even young children can see right through a forced, fake, “I’m sorry,” and only find themselves even angrier with the apologizer. In other words, don’t underestimate a child’s ability to identify sincerity.