Fox's Napolitano: Trump an 'unindicted co-conspirator'

(MEDIAITE) — Judge Andrew Napolitano says President Donald Trump could face a “doomsday” over the various investigations surrounding him.

The Fox News senior judicial analyst gave an interview on Fox News earlier Monday in which he rebuked Rudy Giuliani for saying that Robert Mueller will never be allowed to interview the president. Hours later, he doubled down when he joined Fox News anchor Shepard Smith and said Trump could end up getting indicted over his most recent legal woes.

“Last week in a federal direct court here in New York City, a federal judge at the end of Michael Cohen‘s sentencing said the president orchestrated and paid for this crime,” Napolitano said.