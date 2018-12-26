Franklin Graham smacks 'vicious' news media for attacking Trump

Franklin Graham, the chief of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association as well as the Christian Samaritan’s Purse ministry, on Wednesday charged the “vicious” news media with their “sickening” attacks on President Trump.

“Well, it’s the day after Christmas,” he posted on Facebook, “and I’m tired. How about you?”

He continued, “Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy seeing family and friends and hearing from people I haven’t heard from in a long time. But I’m tired, and it’s not just the season.

“I’m tired of all the fighting in Washington. You can’t turn on the news or read the headlines online without being overwhelmed by all of the political squabbling (to put it mildly). The news media are so vicious and relentless in their fault finding and their attacks on the president. It’s just sickening,” he said.

“We have the potential for so much good and so much progress for our nation, but Washington is squandering it away over political agendas. I’m thankful that I have put my faith and trust in God who never grows weary and is never shut down, no matter what the problems are.”

Washington is embroiled right now in a shutdown of some government operations, after Democrats refused to negotiate over border security and components of the president’s plan, such as a wall or barrier.

President Trump declined to move forward on some of those budget bills that he has explained failed to adequately address border security, and access to the United States the situation provides to illegal aliens, illegal drugs and even terrorists.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on the Senate floor promised that his party never would work with the president on his plans for border security.

Online, it took only minutes from Graham’s posting for hundreds of his supporters to agree.

“I so agree with you Rev Graham!” said Viv Bennett cohan, and Doug Smith added, “Amen.”

Alfreta Neill Barrett said, “Prayers for America.”

Paula Gervais suggested it’s more than the media at work.

“Indeed – What will the conclusion be is the question? There are many diabolical people in DC.”

The mainstream media have been in a literal war of words with President Trump since before his election.

Reporters regularly berate and criticize him in their reports, a conflict that came to a head when CNN’s Jim Acosta belligerently challenged the president’s own statements about illegal aliens, and had his White House press pass suspended temporarily.

Acosta’s attack on the president prompted the White House to establish rules for behavior for reporters so that there is not another recurrence of Acosta’s actions.

Various assessments have documented that some 90 percent of mainstream media reports about President Trump are attacks or are negative.