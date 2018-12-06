WND.COMICS

French fires

A.F. Branco illustrates Paris protesters' opinion of carbon tax

French Fire 600 LI
He’s a mainstay of WND’s Opinion page for a reason: Order A.F. Branco’s second book of brilliant political cartoons: “Make America Laugh Again”

The Grinches

A.F. Branco shows motley crew hoping to steal a presidency

What a gas

A.F. Branco contrasts border agents' use of substances -- Obama vs. Trump

A harmless caravan

Mike Lester contrasts rhetoric about 'women and children' with border reality