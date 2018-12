(London Daily Mail) A tenth person has died during the Yellow Vest protests in France as demonstrations resumed today, with police pulling their guns on activists amid fierce clashes in central Paris.

A 36-year-old motorist, who has not been identified publicly, died when his car collided with a lorry at a road block erected by protesters in Perpignan last night, in the south of the country.

A local police spokesman said: ‘The victim was with a group of demonstrators when the accident happened just before midnight on Friday. An enquiry has been launched.’