Frock shock: See what new church superstar says about porn

Nadia Bolz-Weber.

If you haven’t heard the name yet, you probably are not a devotee of NPR.

You probably were not one of the 31,000 teens at the triennial Youth Gathering of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America in Houston in June.

But you will be hearing from her in January when her explosive new book comes out – “Shameless: A Sexual Reformation” in which she makes the case for “ethical porn.”

You’ve heard of shock jocks. Bolz-Weber is frock shock, a former stand-up comic and recovering alcoholic, ordained pastor and the polar opposite of the late Mother Teresa.

Her agenda is simple: To take antiquated, patriarchal, biblical ideas about sex, gender and human bodies and “burn them the f— down and start all over.”

The tattooed, 4-letter-word-dropping former pastor of the House for All Sinners and Saints, a Lutheran congregation in Colorado, is offering redemption for pornography.

“Now, there are issues of justice and exploitation within the porn industry, no question, but it doesn’t mean consumption of pornography should be shamed,” Bolz-Weber said. “There is ethically sourced porn.”

“Ethical porn” is a term used in the porn business to mean content that is made legally, respects the rights of performers and treats both performers and consumers as consenting adults. That’s enough to extend it grace for Bolz-Weber.

“There are people who consume pornography in a shame-based way,” she said. “It would be horrible if people know, because they are those who are morally outraged as liberals or conservatives. That’s a lonely place to exist. Let’s take that part out of it. I’m not going to shame people when they already feel ashamed.”

Bolz-Weber said people have viewed erotic images throughout history, and the human body is “wired” to respond empathetically to certain stimuli.

“To say you should have shame for that is problematic,” she said. “If we took shame out of the fact that people like to view erotic imagery, the compulsive behavior around consuming pornography would decrease If we took shame out of the fact that people like to view erotic imagery, the compulsive behavior around consuming pornography would decrease.”

She’s also got a plan for all those purity rings that were given to young girls as a symbol of a pledge to abstain from sex until marriage that Bolz-Weber suggests caused them irreparable harm.

She called out on Twitter for women to send them to her so she can melt them down and recast them for a “massive art project” – a “golden vagina,” apparently mocking the Exodus’ golden calf. She’s also distributing “certificates of impurity” in return for the rings.

Bolz-Weber holds nothing back in her interviews and talks on college campuses. Here are some of her candid insights:

“The Bible’s not clear about s—!”

“People are hungry for religion and spirituality that isn’t utter bulls—.”

“You can draw a straight f—— line from what people were told in church and the harm in their lives.”

Her former church, which she started in Denver in 2008 after being called to ministry after offering a eulogy for a friend. The church featured a drag queen as “minister of fabulousness.”