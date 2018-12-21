Fundraiser for ladders counters border-wall campaign

Responding to a GoFundMe page by an Army veteran that has raised more than $13 million to fund a border wall, a transgender woman and human-rights activist has set up a page to pay for ladders so people can climb over the wall advocated by President Trump.

Charlotte Clymer’s campaign had generated more than $97,000 by late Friday afternoon after launching Wednesday.

As WND reported, the campaign launched Monday by Brian Kolfage titled “We the People Will Fund the Wall” aims to raise $1 billion to help fund the wall that became a major plank in Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Kolfage states on the page that it’s “up to Americans to help out and pitch in to get this project rolling.”

Clymer’s summary states in part: “We saw some folks are raising money for a border wall to keep out our migrant siblings and fellow human beings, who are fleeing violence and persecution and whose tragically-underpaid labor is essential to the US economy.

“Seems like a bad idea on countless levels for everyone involved. Maybe we should focus on human rights and creating a community that reflects our supposed values.”

Clymer, a press secretary for the gay-rights group Human Rights Campaign, says she wants to “make sure ladders are ready to send over to our undocumented friends and help them.”

Kolfage, on his GoFundMe page, says that as a triple-amputee veteran with a family it’s important to “ensure future generations have everything [U.S. citizens] have today.”

He lost both legs and his right hand in Iraq.

“As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today,” he writes. “Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society.”