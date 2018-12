(FOX) — A Texas woman waited until her 22nd birthday to put her cheating boyfriend in the spotlight in front of all their friends, posting a video of the savage and now-viral breakup online.

Tiana Perea of Houston had discovered text messages her boyfriend sent to another woman and waited for the perfect time to end their relationship.

She posted a video of the awkward encounter to her Twitter page on Wednesday after opting for a public breakup on her 22nd birthday — and it’s now been viewed more than 5.93 million times, with over 4,000 comments, 58,000 retweets and 233,000 likes.