George H.W. Bush, a life in photos

(Dallas News) With a rich political and personal legacy, former President George H. W. Bush left no shortage of memorable photos from his time both in and out of office. He was also no stranger to controversy and was voted out after one term, bringing an end to the Reagan Republican era.

Bush died Friday at 94.

Before his life in the limelight, the Senator’s son made his mark as a Navy pilot in WWII and captain of the Yale baseball team before making his fortune drilling oil in Texas. His marriage to Barbara Pierce, daughter of the McCall’s magazine publisher, was the longest of any U.S. presidential couple.