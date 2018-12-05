George W: Dad 'brightest of a thousand points of light'

(MEDIAITE) — George W. Bush was front and center at the National Cathedral on Wednesday as he delivered the eulogy for his father and fellow ex-president, George H.W. Bush.

Bush took a humorous tone as he spoke about his father on a personal level and about his effort to live life to the fullest. Much of the focus was on how to “serve with love” on behalf of fellow Americans, and the importance of embracing unity, laughter, dignity and kindness.

“He valued character over pedigree and looked for the good in each person, and he usually found it,” Bush said. “To us, his was the brightest of the thousand points of light.”