Get a glimpse of the kingdom

And what are we going to be talking about? ISRAEL! We’re going to talk about what will be like when Jesus returns. Don’t you wonder why no one ever talks about the time when Jesus restores His Kingdom?

That’s what we love talking about – because it’s so close and our eyes should be on it. Jesus’s were. So were the eyes of the disciples. Right up to the last time Jesus, in His resurrected body, was on this earth, that’s what they discussed: Was this the time He was to restore the Kingdom to Israel?

How many times did Jesus mention the Kingdom in His model prayer for us?

Twice in just those miraculous few words.

Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.

Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.

And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen.

I’m looking forward to sharing with you about the many exciting discoveries I’ve made in recent years in the Bible. And there’s no place better to talk about them – and see them – than Israel.

Yes, we look at the past. And of course we look at the present. But we also peer into the future to see what will become the focal point of the Kingdom of God on earth in the future. It’s fascinating and exciting stuff. You will return home spiritually changed, recharged and with memories for a lifetime.

That’s why we love taking believers to Israel every year.

I am probably the most unlikely person to be a champion of Israel, a person who would lead annual tours there, write books about the Hebraic roots of the Christian faith and to study the Old Testament in search of the redemptive message of the Gospel in all 39 books.

Why? I grew up in a non-religious, Arab-American family in which Israel was perceived as the enemy, a foreign interloper in the Middle East. As a teenager during the 1967 Six-Day War, if you can believe it, I found myself scouring the news reports for hope that the Arab powers would put an end to this “neo-colonial” intrusion into a region that rightfully belonged to the Arabs.

I wanted to see the Jews pushed out.

When Israel swiftly, and against all odds, defeated the Arab powers and all their superior numbers, positions and military equipment, I saw it as a “Nakba” – a catastrophe, a terrible injustice, a disaster of epic proportions. Over the next few years, one of my fantasies was to travel to the Middle East and join the “resistance” – training as a “fedayeen,” a guerrilla fighter under the leadership of Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organization.

But something happened to me a few years later – something not quite as dramatic as Saul’s experience on the road to Damascus (Acts 9), but for me, just as life-changing.

Someone lovingly evangelized me for the first time in my life, giving me an invitation to read the Bible and learn the true story of Israel’s role in God’s plan of salvation for all people – including the Arabs and Muslims – and the restoration of the whole Earth, the way He planned it from the very beginning of Creation. (Acts 3:20-21)

With Jesus directing my life, I got to spend time in the Middle East, first as a foreign correspondent and later as a student of the geography, history, people and, most importantly, the biblical prophecy that is so self-evidently being fulfilled before our eyes in the land of Israel.

That’s why I take groups of Christians to Israel every year – to share with them how Jesus and His land, the “apple of God’s eye” (Zechariah 2:8), are at the center of a miracle that rivals the Exodus parting of the Red Sea. (Jeremiah 16:14-15)

Take this unique and wonderful opportunity to see Israel being restored – as it is being right now miraculously before our eyes. There’s nothing else like it in God’s economy.

Next year in Jerusalem – in style!