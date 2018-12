(FOX) — In what seems like a Christmas miracle, the inoperable brain tumor of an 11-year-old girl in Texas has disappeared, and doctors say they don’t know why.

Roxli Doss was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG, in June, as KVUE reported, and went through weeks of radiation.

Her parents, Gena and Scott, prayed for a miracle and they got it.