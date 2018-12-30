Giuliani suggests Mueller cover-up

(FOX) — In a wide-ranging interview Sunday on “Fox & Friends,” President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani suggested that key evidence of anti-Trump bias has been deleted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, and charged that Democrats rejected legislation that would have “absolutely prevented” the murder of California police officer Ronil Singh by an alleged illegal immigrant early Wednesday.

The suspect in the slaying, Gustavo Perez Arriaga, had known gang affiliations as well as two past DUI arrests. Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson this weekend argued that the murder “could’ve been preventable,” saying that California law had prevented authorities from sharing information about Arriaga’s DUI arrests with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“This could’ve been prevented by just a reasonably sensible policy,” Giuliani said.