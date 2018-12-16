Giuliani: Trump will sit with Mueller 'over my dead body'

(FOX) — Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani told “Fox News Sunday” that President Trump will sit down one-on-one with Special Counsel Robert Mueller “over my dead body” amid bombshell new revelations in the false statements case against ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, whom Giuliani said was “railroaded” and “framed.”

In a spirited back-and-forth with host Chris Wallace, Giuliani also reiterated his claim that Trump initially “didn’t know about” the hush-money payments made to two women by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen that prosecutors have alleged constituted campaign finance violations.

Giuliani said Trump eventually found out about the payments and reimbursed Cohen, adding that Cohen is a “complete, pathological liar” who defied basic principles of ethics by secretly tape-recording his own client for several hours.