[To Joseph Farah:] Praise the Lord! I’m just partially into your book “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament.” I was struck by something you wrote in the section on Judges regarding the post-Christian times in which we live. Quoting you: “This is what happens when believers don’t use the power, light, and anointing they have been given to take dominion over their communities and countries.”

At this time of year it is becoming more and more evident that professed Christians are willing to mix the Holy with the profane. The stumbling block that is put before children (now even within churches), by the lifting up the pagan replacement of Christ as the gift-giver who knows if they have been naughty or nice, is an abomination. Lukewarm Christianity is, as you stated, a loss of power to change. Christians don’t even use their power to keep their brothers from straying from the truth.

Thank you for truth, and may you have the God-given guts to continue.

Susan Smith