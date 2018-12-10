American culture has gone mad, with men who think they’re women and politicians who think they’re gods. Hatred and division are at historic levels, with some experts even predicting civil war. Western Civilization is genuinely in peril. And yet … dare speak the truth about any of this and you risk being attacked as a “hater” or a “fascist.”

Into this toxic environment of strife and high anxiety now descends the Christmas season – the annual observance of the miraculous birth of the Messiah, the savior of mankind, the Christ child.

And while the usual seasonal insanity erupts on schedule – like the public school teacher who recently banned red and green decorations from the classroom because they’re “Christmas colors” – the Christmas season is still a time when most Americans, 70 percent of whom self-identify as Christians, honor and celebrate the incarnation of Jesus Christ … and everything that means.

December’s issue of Whistleblower magazine, titled “GOD WITH US,” explores some of the magnificently deep, mysterious and life-giving aspects of Christmas and Christ. And especially, of living the life God has called all of His children to live in a very confused and broken world.

Highlights of “GOD WITH US” include:

“My Christmas heart attack” by David Kupelian, a very personal example of how God makes “all things work together for good”

“Why does Jesus have so many names? ‘… They shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us” by Joseph Farah

“The scientific cure for depression: Prayer” by Hanne Nabintu Herland, on the multiple studies that document the physical and mental health benefits of faith

“Toward the end of his life, Billy Graham insisted the ‘Second Coming is near’” by Troy Anderson, on how the late evangelist talked to Whistleblower just before delivering his “final, most important” message

“Top 10 biblical prophecies of Jesus’s nativity and Israel’s restoration” by Joseph Farah, highlighting Bible passages that reveal amazing details about the Messiah’s birth

“The atheist’s awakening” by David Kupelian, on how ultimate denial sometimes yields to embracing ultimate Reality

“Rejoice always ? Really?” by Greg Laurie, on maintaining personal peace even when the world is spinning out of control

"The Christmas carol that stopped a war: The little-known but amazing history of 'Silent Night'" by Victor M. Parachin

“Why did God choose the Apostle Paul?” by David Limbaugh, on how the “least likely person” to pioneer Christianity’s spread turned into the wisest of choices

“How to be ‘born again'” by Greg Laurie, who says: “God isn’t looking for religious people, but sinful people like you and me”

“Messiahs false and true: A wild ride through outer and inner space in search of the Savior” by David Kupelian.

“Every December, we try to give Whistleblower readers something genuinely meaningful, uplifting and redemptive to think about,” said the magazine’s editor, best-selling author David Kupelian. “Christmas is still a celebration of a miracle beyond human comprehension, and I don’t think anyone will be disappointed with this month’s ‘GOD WITH US’ issue.”

You’ll get the acclaimed film documentary, “The Global Jesus Revolution: Israel, Islam, and the Gospel at the End of the Age.”

Joel Richardson, New York Times bestselling author and teacher, and director of the documentary “End Times Eyewitness,” presents this powerful new film, “The Global Jesus Revolution,” showing how present-day world events, particularly throughout the Middle East, are clearly falling into alignment with the words of the biblical prophets concerning the last days.

But far more important than merely knowing about the end times is knowing what the followers of Jesus should be doing about it. What are the primary issues that the Church must focus on in light of all that is now unfolding throughout the nations?

In “The Global Jesus Revolution,” Richardson looks out across the Middle East and across the earth. He explores and examines the exponential rise of protests, riots and full-blown political revolutions. Richardson says, “I am thoroughly convinced that if the Church is to fulfill its primary mandate in these days, then so also do we need a revolution within the Church.”

Messianic rabbi Jonathan Cahn, author of the New York Times bestseller “The Harbinger,” says: “In the world there are all kinds of revolutions throughout history: French revolution, American revolution. Communist revolutions, Islamic revolutions. Of course they never really bring the answer because the (real) issue is sin.”

“The Global Jesus Revolution” reveals that the only proper response to the political revolutions, social upheaval, civil wars and outright chaos unfolding throughout the nations is a much greater spiritual revolution among the disciples of Jesus. Cahn explains: “You look at the beginning. You have twelve believers and ultimately they change the world. They change, they affect politics, and culture, and world history itself. But it happens through an upper room. It happens through prayer. It happens through the presence of God and it happens through people seeking God.”

Find out from these leaders how the “The Global Jesus Revolution” is being manifested across the globe:

Jonathan Cahn, Messianic rabbi and bestselling author of “The Harbinger,” emphasizes the importance of the Prayer Movement.

Daniel Lim, Indonesian deacon, explains the prayer towers his church erected to bless the enemy that persecutes them.

Chris Mitchell, CBN Middle East bureau chief talks about the 24-7 houses of prayer around the world that are the “rudder of history.”

Jesse Digges, missionary to Uganda, describes how the early Church was birthed in continual prayer, and after Pentecost the prayer meeting kept right on going.

Egyptian pastor Dr. Sameh Maurice extols the Christian movement in Egypt and the draw of tens of thousands.

Iranian pastor Ali details the Spirit’s movement inside Iran with all-night prayer and fasting.

This film is a blueprint, a manifesto for that revolution. It’s a revolution called “The Global Jesus Revolution.”

