(THE HILL) — Online fundraising website GoFundMe says that it has returned over $400,000 in donations for a cause that prosecutors allege was a scam.

“All donors who contributed to this GoFundMe campaign have been fully refunded,” said GoFundMe spokesperson Bobby Whithorne, adding that GoFundMe was assisting law enforcement and working to recover the withdrawn funds.

Last month, NBC News obtained a court filing accusing a New Jersey couple, Mark D’Amico and Kate McClure, of creating a false campaign along with Johnny Bobbitt Jr., a Marine veteran.