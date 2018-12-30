Google blocks Gateway Pundit from news search results

(BREITBART) — Google has rejected an application from conservative website The Gateway Pundit to appear in Google News search results.

In an email to the Gateway Pundit, Google claimed that it could not provide specific reasons why the site had been rejected. Instead, the tech giant provided two “common reasons for rejection,” although it would not say if they were the actual reasons the conservative website was rejected.

Per Google’s rules, publishers must submit an application to have their site appear in Google News search results. Once rejected, a publisher must wait 60 days before applying again.