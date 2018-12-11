Google CEO grilled over 'getting out Latino vote'

An email indicating Google attempted to boost the Latino vote in “key states” during the 2016 election put Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the spot during a House hearing on Tuesday.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, after citing the email, pointed out to the CEO that he had testified just minutes before that he leads the company “without political bias” and works “to ensure that our products work that way.”

The Nov. 9, 2016, email from Google’s head of multicultural marketing, Eliana Murillo, said the company had “supported partners like Voto Latino to pay for rides to the polls in key states,” which she described as a “silent donation.”

The email was reported by Fox News’s Tucker Carlson and Breitbart News.

Asked whether Murillo does “good work,” Pichai said he was not “directly familiar” with her work.

“You praised her work the day after the 2016 election,” Jordan replied. “In a four-page email she wrote about her work with the Latino vote, she said, ‘Even Sundar gave our effort a shout-out.’

“Is she referring to you there?”

Pichai said yes, but he insisted the reference was to a translation issue and not the Latino vote.

Jordan, however, noted Murillo wrote: “We pushed to get out the Latino vote with our features in key states.”

The congressman asked if the “we” refers to Google.

“Congressman, we are very concerned over allegations like that. Our team looked into it,” he said, before Jordan interjected.

“I’m not asking you that question,” the Republican lawmaker said. “I’m asking, is it fair to say that the ‘we’ in both sentences refers to the company Google?”

Pichai replied: “As Google, we wouldn’t participate in any partisan efforts in any civic process.”

Pichai, however, was among the Google executives captured on video in a company meeting after the 2016 election lamenting its outcome.

Expressing alarm, the Google leadership vowed to take action to ensure the 2018 election turned out differently.

Pichai said at the meeting that “misinformation” propagated by “low-information voters” can be addressed through Google’s development of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

See an excerpt of the video obtained by Breitbart News: