“That the generation to come might know them, even the children which should be born; who should arise and declare them to their children: That they might set their hope in God, and not forget the works of God, but keep his commandments: And might not be as their fathers, a stubborn and rebellious generation; a generation that set not their heart aright, and whose spirit was not steadfast with God.” – Psalm 78:6-8

With every New Year comes new hope for people – new aspirations, resolutions, goals, optimism about the future.

You want a new beginning – a fresh start, a new life? You can have it in the New Year. That’s why fitness clubs are getting record numbers of new signups this week. It’s a new year and everyone is thinking “This is the year I’m really going to get in shape.”

I’m going on that new diet, too. I’m going to get healthy, live right and live forever.

Every New Year brings that kind of hope and excitement.

There’s nothing wrong with thinking healthier.

But what about your spiritual health? Did you ever consider the real hope for all of us on this planet is not in worldly things, riches and power – that it can only be found through our Creator?

It’s always been that way. It will always be that way. The Scriptures assure us:

Psalm 31:24: Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the Lord.

Psalm 33:18: Behold, the eye of the Lord is upon them that fear him, upon them that hope in his mercy;

Psalm 33:22: Let thy mercy, O Lord, be upon us, according as we hope in thee.

Psalm 39:7: And now, Lord, what wait I for? my hope is in thee.

Jeremiah 17:7: Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is.

Joel 3:16: The Lord also shall roar out of Zion, and utter his voice from Jerusalem; and the heavens and the earth shall shake: but the Lord will be the hope of his people, and the strength of the children of Israel.

Romans 15:4: For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope.

Titus 2:13: Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ

As the years roll on, you’ll be thinking about these things more seriously. Eventually, they will mean more than anything else you did in your life.

So how about a Bible-reading plan starting in the New Year?

May I even be so bold as to suggest a theme?

What about starting in the beginning of the book and reading all the way through in a year?

I started one a few years ago in the Old Testament in search of the Good News, the Gospel. I was wondering if I could find it in every single book of the Hebrew Scriptures. It resulted in a book this year – “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament.”

If you are inclined to get serious about Bible study in 2019, I’d like to suggest that you consider using this tool to re-engage in the Hebrew Scriptures with a new twist – finding the common ground of mercy, grace and renewal throughout the entire Bible.

As you are looking forward to the New Year, make one of your resolutions to take a fresh walk through the Scriptures to discover the answers to mysteries most believers have not yet found – answers that will bring you a torrent of new hope and faith.

Joseph Farah is the author of "The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament."

