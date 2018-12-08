Government admits Christian refugees mostly overlooked

The truth finally has been revealed about why there are so few Christians in refugee camps set up to aid those who are fleeing Muslim violence in the Middle East.

It’s because they suffer persecution there, from Muslims.

That’s according to a report from the Barnabas Fund, a worldwide Christian ministry that works with persecuted members of the faith.

According to its report, the U.K. Home Office “has finally acknowledged that Christian refugees in the Middle East are ‘reluctant’ to enter the refugee camp system.”

“In response to a Freedom of Information request sent by a Barnabas Fund supporter, the Home Office admitted, ‘Minority groups may be more reluctant to go to camps. Many Christians live outside the camps and rely on churches and Christian support groups. We are working with UNHCR and their partners to intensify their outreach to groups that might otherwise be reluctant to register.'”

The report concluded, however, that the Home Office refused to recognize that “Christian refugees’ ‘reluctance’ stems from the fact that Christians in camps have faced persecution from some of the Muslims in the camps.”

Barnabas Fund officials say they have helped Syrian Christian families who are unable to return home to resettle in Australia and other countries.

The help has come to Christians largely outside the government network of programs to help such refugees.

It was the Home Office that explained, “We work closely with the UNHCR to prioritize the most vulnerable refugees … We do not discriminate in favor of, or against a particular group.”

Barnabas Fund reported, “The position of historical Christian communities across the Middle East is a perilous one. Writing in The Sunday Telegraph on 1 December, the Archbishop of Canterbury stated, ‘Across the region Christian communities that were the foundation of the universal church now face the threat of imminent extinction … We must support and help them in every way we can. Where they wish to leave, they will be refugees in need of asylum.'”

However, the Fund report said, “The very mechanisms employed by the UNHCR in their referral process mean that Christians, who comprised around 10 percent of Syria’s population before the civil war, are grossly underrepresented; Christians make up less than 1 percent of the Syrian nationals resettled in U.K. to date.”

In August, WND reported how refugees have been the burden of the Western world as millions of Muslims have fled violent Muslim lands in the Middle East and North Africa.

Transportation, food, rent, job training even significant accommodations for their religion have been provided.

Some Christians are among them and some from other religious minorities, but they haven’t been welcomed much, it appears.

In fact, according to political analyst Judith Bergman, when the United Nations recently recommended 1,358 Syrians for refugee resettlement in Britain, only four were Christian.

The U.K. decided to accept 1,112 of the total but none of the Christians, This decision was made despite the fact that approximately 10 percent of the pre-2011 population of Syria was Christian.

“There certainly does appear to be ‘a pattern of discrimination’ that has been ongoing since at least 2015,” Bergman wrote.

She cited Lord David Alton of Liverpool, who told the Home Secretary Sajid Javid in a letter that the rejection of Christian refugees “shows a pattern of discrimination that the government has a legal duty to take concrete steps to address.”

Bergman said the British government wants to give the impression it cares about persecuted Christians.

A similar difference has appeared in refugees coming to the U.S., and in Austria, the clash also has erupted.

There, Christians who have converted from Islam and want to remain because of the threat of persecution and death they would face if they returned their home countries are being forced to “prove” their conversions.

According to the Barnabas Fund, they were “even being asked how many sacraments there were in the Free Churches in Austria.”

But the report called that “ridiculous,” since “there are five different Free Churches in Austria whose interpretations of the sacraments differ.”

“Converts are being asked increasingly difficult questions about the Trinity or the exact date on which the first woman was ordained a pastor in Austria, questions which 90 percent of Austrian protestants would not be able to answer,” said Karl Schiefermaier, a national leader of the Lutheran Church in Austria.

“This has now reached a stage which is most worrying,” he said. “The church and not the state must decide whether or not a baptism is legitimate. Every pastor has the pastoral responsibility to examine and confirm the genuineness of an adult’s wish to be baptized.”