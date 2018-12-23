Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A 15-year-old boy came bounding into the house and found his mom in bed. He asked if she were sick or something. He was truly concerned.

Mom replied that, as a matter of fact, she didn’t feel too well.

The son replied, “Well, don’t worry a bit about dinner. I’ll be happy to carry you down to the stove.”

