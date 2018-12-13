Hearing scheduled for $350 million lawsuit against Mueller

A federal judge has scheduled a hearing for immediately after the holidays in a case brought by New York Times bestselling author Jerome Corsi against special counsel Robert Mueller, who was assigned to investigate claims of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

Corsi alleges Mueller and his team of investigators tried to coerce him to commit perjury in their pursuit of statements that would implicate President Trump.

The complaint seeks some $350 million in damages.

Corsi is represented by former Justice Department prosecutor, Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch founder Larry Klayman. The attorney previously filed a complaint on Corsi’s behalf with acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski, Washington U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Hamilton Fox of the Washington Bar Association and Robin Ashton of the DOJ office of professional responsibility alleging misbehavior by Mueller.

The damage claim names Mueller, the Department of Justice, the FBI, the CIA and the National Security Agency.

“Based on all of the known facts, Special Counsel Mueller, allegedly working in concert with his staff and rogue agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as well as ‘Deep State’ operatives in the intelligence agencies, have without probable cause and in violation of federal statutes, as set forth in the complaint, illegally and unconstitutionally wiretapped, surveilled and released grand jury information to harm my client in order to bludgeon him into submission,” Klayman wrote at the time.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon set the hearing for Jan. 3 on the issue of the new claim’s relationship to the previous complaint, which he handled.

Klayman said Mueller’s “alleged illegal and in fact criminal conduct was intended to try to dig up ‘dirt’ to coerce, threaten and blackmail Dr. Corsi into falsifying testimony to use against President Donald J. Trump, as well as to harass and harm him and his family through grand jury leaks.”

Klayman noted that Judge Leon, in a related case brought by Klayman, issued a temporary order to stop illegal surveillance after mass spying on hundreds of millions of Americans, without probable cause, was disclosed by whistleblower Edward Snowden.

The case was similar to Corsi’s, Klayman contends, alleging the spying violated his attorney client confidences with clients, among other grounds.

The judge will hear evidence about the links between the cases.

“Judge Leon is one of the few jurists in the nation who has the non-partisan independence and courage to stand up to and hold legally accountable special counsel Mueller and his rogue leftist, pro-Democrat, anti-Trump prosecutorial staff,” Klayman said.

When the claim for damages was filed, Klayman said Mueller “and his partisan, Democrat, pro-Clinton, and anti-Trump ethically and legally conflicted prosecutorial staff” allegedly “illegally and unconstitutionally wiretapped and surveilled him.”

Then they illegally leaked grand jury information “to coerce and/or blackmail [Corsi into] testifying against the president,” Klayman claimed.

“Mueller, his staff and the other defendants are allegedly themselves acting in a criminal manner to further their attempted ‘legal coup d’etat’ to remove the president from office by any illegal means,” Klayman said.

“Dr. Corsi is fearless and determined to not let this happen and at great risk to himself and his family are standing in the stead of and are resolute for the American people, who voted President Trump into office on November 6, 2018.”

Klayman said details about the allegations are at Corsination.com.

The complaint alleges Mueller and others have violated the Fourth Amendment and the USA Freedom Act, as well as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, leaving Corsi “victimized by the unlawful and unconstitutional and other illegal and criminal conduct complained herein.”

The filing explains Mueller was appointed to investigate “collusion” between the Trump campaign in 2016 and Russia, but he “misrepresented” the ordinary investigative research done by Corsi to spin a “fake narrative” that Corsi colluded with Russian intelligence.

“This was based upon Plaintiff Corsi’s investigative deduction that the emails between Hillary Clinton and John Podesta would probably be released at a later date.”

Mueller and his staffers threatened to put Corsi in prison for the rest of his life unless he would “provide the false testimony they demanded.”

As part of Mueller’s strategy, the DOJ, NSA, CIA and FBI conducted surveillance of Corsi, the complaint alleges.

The complaint charges: “This illegal and unconstitutional surveillance is being conducted in conjunction with Defendant Mueller’s investigation, at the direction of Mueller and his partisan, Democrat, leftist, and ethically and legally conflicted prosecutorial staff in order to try to uncover information that can be used by Defendant Mueller to coerce, extort, threaten and/or blackmail Plaintiff Corsi into testifying falsely to implicate the president of the United States in crimes and have him removed from office.”

The complaint seeks general and compensatory damages in excess of $100 million and punitive damages in excess of $250 million and “other relief as this court may deem just and proper.”