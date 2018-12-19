Hero student foils school-shooting plot

(ADDISON INDEPENDENT) — MIDDLEBURY, Vermont — Two 14-year-old Middlebury Union Middle School students have been indefinitely pulled from classes and face juvenile court citations after allegedly cooperating on a plan to shoot a fellow student and possibly others on campus today, Tuesday, Dec. 18.

Middlebury police are still investigating the case and are withholding the names of the two suspects because they are both juveniles. They are also not disclosing the names of the alleged target(s) in this case, nor the identity of a heroic student who tipped off adults about the alleged shooting plot.

“You had one juvenile making a very specific threat, another juvenile who was going to provide the guns for him to carry it out,” Middlebury Police Chief Tom Hanley told the Independent on Tuesday. “There are relationship issues between all the people involved. We’re still getting through a lot of that.”