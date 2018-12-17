High-schoolers see higher grades with later start times

(STUDY FINDS) — SEATTLE — If you’re convinced the push for a later start to school times in many districts across the country in recent years will cause more of a strain on parents’ work schedules and less of a benefit to their kids, some new research could change your mind. A new study finds that children not only log healthier levels of sleep, they also perform at a higher level in the classroom when they begin the school day slightly later.

After the Seattle Public School District followed the recommendation of the American Academy of Pediatrics and delayed their school start time by 55 minutes (from 7:50 am to 8:45 am), researchers from the University of Washington decided to study the effects on teenagers and their academic performance.