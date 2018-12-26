Hillary Clinton sends Christmas greeting, 'from' White House

Hillary Clinton has maintained a high-profile public image since she lost the race for the Oval Office in 2016 to President Donald Trump.

She’s made statements that she’s not running for president in 2020, but at the same time has done speaking tours, public appearances, she comments regularly on what she’d like to have the U.S. doing, and more.

Much like she did following the 2008 race when she lost, during the primaries, to Barack Obama.

Her Christmas greeting this week did nothing to dispel speculation about her plans to run.

She used a decades-old image of herself, as first lady when Bill Clinton was president, in her online “Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating today!” message.

At the American Mirror, Kyle Olson reported, “Hillary is dreaming of a White House Christmas.”

“The failed president candidate – who some are predicting will make yet another run in 2020 – shared a Christmas greeting on Twitter and included a photo from her time as first lady.”

On social media, she got both encouragement and disdain.

Tess Alexander responded, “Merry Christmas to our rightful president,” obviously expressing disgust for the constitutional electoral process that handed the 2016 election to Trump by a large margin over Clinton.

“Sunflower Soul” added, “Merry Christmas to you and @BillClinton and @ChelseaClinton and rest of family. Have a wonderful day!”

But “One Good Hombre” took another tone: “It’s a Very Merry Christmas that you’re not president.”

And Ryne Mccarthy said, “Wow. A picture taken in a room you’ll never be in again.”

Mark Dice added, “Witches celebrate Christmas?”

The Mirror reported that Hillary Clinton has not kept secret that she wants to be president.

In an October interview, she said bluntly, “I’d like to be president.”

It was in an interview with Recode’s Kara Swisher when Hillary Clinton said she did not want to run again – she just wants to be president.

Then she trotted out her credentials, saying, “The work would be work that I feel very well-prepared for, having been in the Senate for eight years, having been a diplomat in the State Department. It’s just gonna be a lot of heavy lifting.”

In her own words:

Newsweek also previously reported an aide to Hillary Clinton “hinted” that she might run against President Trump in 2020.

“The aide, Philippe Reines, made the comments in a Politico piece – titled ‘How Do You Solve a Problem Like Hillary?’ – that examined, in detail, what Clinton’s role might be moving forward in Democratic politics. The former secretary of state has remained in the public eye after her shocking election loss to Trump…”