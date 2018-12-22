Hollywood actress willing to risk it all for pro-life film

(Western Journal) Actress Ashley Bratcher has risked her career to star in a film that tells the story of a former Planned Parenthood employee who refused to refer any more babies for abortion after seeing one in progress.

When Bratcher was asked to play the role of Abby Johnson, the former Planned Parenthood employee who is now a pro-life activist, she was told it could end her career.

“I knew from the very beginning, they warned me, they said, ‘You’re probably gonna get blacklisted. This could end your career.’ I said, ‘I don’t care. It’s worth it,’” she told Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt.

Bratcher took the role of Abby Johnson in the movie “Unplanned” regardless of the risk because she felt that the project was worth it.