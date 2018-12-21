House passes bill to keep government going

(Washington Times)Under pressure from conservatives, President Trump said Thursday he would veto a stopgap spending bill unless Congress added money for his border wall — dooming a bipartisan compromise worked on in the Senate and putting the government careening toward a partial shutdown.

Mr. Trump’s veto vow sent House Republicans scrambling. They wrote a new bill that added $5.7 billion in additional border security to a measure that would fund dozens of other departments and agencies at their current levels through Feb. 8.

The bill passed the House on a 217-185 vote and heads to the Senate for a high-noon showdown Friday. Absent action, much of the government will run out of funding hours later at midnight.