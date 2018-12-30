How many more California cops could die?

On Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, an illegal immigrant gunned down a California police officer in cold blood after being pulled over to check if he was driving under the influence.

The officer reported to dispatch that he was pulling over a gray pickup truck that had no license plate. He was shot a few minutes later, and fired back in defense before succumbing to his wounds. The murderous thug fled the scene and was two days on the run from the law, but was gratefully caught on Friday afternoon.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said detectives identified the slain officer as Cpl. Ronil Singh from the Newman Police Department, which serves a small town of about 10,000 people about 100 miles southeast of San Francisco.

KCRA reported, “Singh was one of 13 sworn officers in the department. He has been with the Newman Police Department since July 2011 and was assigned as a K-9 officer. Before that, he served with the Merced County Sheriff’s Department.”

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Raj Singh knew the slain officer: “He was living the American dream [by fulfilling a lifelong dream of being here and becoming an officer]. He immigrated here from the Fiji islands, just like my parents did, and was definitely enjoying the American dream. (He) loved camping. He loved hunting. He loved fishing. He loved his family. He loved visiting them back in Fiji. He loved having his family come over here.”

As an example of Cpl. Singh’s impact in his community, KCRA’s reporter Mariel Martinez posted that student “Adam Ruiz was scared of police officers until he met Officer Ronil Singh. Corporal Singh would play basketball with the kids at Adam’s school. Adam dropped off white flowers in Singh’s memory because he says white represents loyalty.”

Newman police chief Randy Richardson choked up as he shared about Cpl. Singh: “He came to America with one purpose, and that was to serve this country. [He was] an American patriot.’

In a statement, Singh’s family said: “Ronil Singh was a family guy. He loved to travel, be around his family, and he really loved his job. He talked very highly about his work and how much he enjoyed being a police officer. He left behind a wife, a 5-month-old baby boy, his mom and dad and younger brother. We would like to remember him as a hero, his smile, and him serving and protecting this city. We love you Ronil, thank you for your service.”

When an illegal alien murders an American family member, they are forever separated on this planet from their lost love one. It’s not a temporary separation at the border as many immigrant families sadly experienced. Their separation is permanent and the greatest of tragedies. Why doesn’t that equally infuriate those on the left?

Sheriff Christianson declared at a news conference about the cold-blooded killer who took Singh’s life: “This suspect … is in our country illegally. He doesn’t belong here. He is a criminal.” He also had multiple DUIs and warrants, gang affiliations and many Facebook pages with different names. (Do you know who your kids are “friending” on Facebook?)

After that murderer’s arrest, Sherriff Christianson emphatically criticized state politicians that enact and support sanctuary laws that provide safe haven for murderers and prohibit law enforcement from sharing criminal records with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Christianson asked, “Why are we providing sanctuary for criminals (and) gang members?” He retorted, “It’s a conversation we need to have. We can’t ignore the fact that this could have been preventable. … Ladies and gentlemen, this is not how you protect a community.”

Tragically, Singh is another innocent victim in a long line of murders by illegals in the Golden State where borders are porous and returned deportations are plentiful.

Just south of where Cpl. Singh served his community, in Tulare County another California sheriff and his officers were led on a wild 24-hour car chase a few days before Christmas by a twice-deported illegal immigrant killer.

Fox News reported police said that the 36-year-old illegal embarked on “a ‘reign of terror’ robbing a convenience store, shooting and killing a person and firing at buildings before crashing a truck that he had stolen.” He drove the wrong way at speeds of up to 100 mph and hit four other cars. His crime spree left five injured, including one critically, and law enforcement is looking at him as a suspect in two other murders.

Cops in Tulare were voicing that they also are “very frustrated” with sanctuary state laws prohibiting them from working with ICE agents.

In that same region of California, it was reported in September that MS-13 took over a small rural farm town in Central California with a population of 11,000 people, and used it as a base for their operations.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said at a news conference with state and federal officials, the city of Mendota and other areas of Fresno County were used to “conduct their crimes, to hide out from crimes that they committed in other jurisdictions and to prepare to commit crimes in states as far away as New York.”

Yet liberal California Gov. Jerry Brown continues to sign more and more laws protecting illegal aliens and enabling their criminal activity, despite “In a report released by the Attorney General of the U.S. State of California, researchers stated that organized crime groups were committing money laundering, cyber crimes, human trafficking, and drugs and arms trafficking through the border between San Diego and Mexico.”

To add insult to injury, I believe one of the biggest law enforcement restriction bills Sacramento has ever seen will pass through the Legislature in 2019. It is AB931 legislation.

In 2018, California’s Police Accountability and Protection act (AB931) was introduced by California Assembly members Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) and Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento). It is supported by the ACLU, the California Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the San Diego County Democratic Party, and the Council of the City of Berkeley, as well as many other civil rights groups.

However, PoliceOne explained that: “AB931 significantly impacts current California criminal law on the use of deadly force and has been criticized by the California Police Chiefs Association, the Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC), the California Peace Officers Association (CPOA), Lexipol and many prominent law enforcement defense attorneys” as restricting California law enforcement officers from using deadly force when necessary.

Proponents like to point out that AB931 didn’t advance in August before the Legislature’s deadline to pass legislation so there’s nothing to worry about. But it was essentially tabled until the turn of the New Year when legislators could resurrect and unleash its restrictive head upon peace officers around the state, and even at its southern border.

The fact is, while California Democrats led by Gov. Brown are making it easier for illegals to come into the state and commit crimes, they are simultaneously making it more difficult for law enforcement to protect citizens and themselves. Why can’t they see the sheer and dangerous dichotomy there?

How does Gov. Jerry Brown sleep at night? Why do California voters elect someone that refuses to enforce immigration laws and actually protects criminals by not cooperating with ICE? How can Californians sit back and watch Brown enable illegal aliens and gang members to infiltrate and ravage their state and people?

Most of all, how can Gov. Brown not do more to support President Trump’s bolstering of California’s southern border? They should be working hand in hand to protect Californians. This is not a partisan issue, but a safety issue. We must protect cops, not put them in further harm’s way, so they can also protect us.

It’s time that Gov. Brown and other government officials wake up to the dangerous criminals they’re allowing into the Golden State. It’s also time for Californians to wake up that the majority of their representatives are not protecting them. Please join great conservative California legislators like State Sen. Jim Nielsen (R-4th district) and U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Ca. 1st District) in fighting AB931 before it resurrects in the Legislature and slithers under the radar and across the governor’s desk for signing.

Every time an illegal immigrant commits another homicide, all the Angel Families relive their worst nightmares. America needs “Sarah’s Law” and “Kate’s Law“!

An official Memorial Fund has been set up for slain Newman policeman Ronil Singh. For his widow and 5-month old son, please consider donating a year-end gift. Click here to give.

(For further education and information on the real situation at our borders, please read my two-part article: “Seven clear and present dangers at U.S. borders and ports.”)