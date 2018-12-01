'Human sacrifices' in Greece: International consultant levels charge

An international consultant and expert on foreign affairs is charging that “human sacrifices” are happening in Greece after officials were found granting visas to unaccompanied children “to facilitate illegal removal of their organs.”

Maria Polizoidou, who has a post-graduate degree in “Geopolitics and Security Issues in the Islamic complex of Turkey and the Middle East,” reports from Greece and wrote about her concerns at the Gatestone Institute.

It was in an interview just days ago that Greece former Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Kotzias confirmed the existence of the problem, she explained.

He confirmed, “for a second time,” that he launched 93 prosecutions that involved “Greek diplomats issuing visas to unaccompanied children in order to facilitate illegal removal of their organs.”

Those diplomats already are in jail, she wrote.

But they are just the “tip of the iceberg.”

“According to an April 24, 2018, report in the newspaper Kathimerini, there are thousands of unaccompanied children in Greece who have illegally entered the country, and government authorities have not turned their attention to them. Kathimerini reports that there are 3,050 unaccompanied child migrants in Greece, of whom 1,272 (42 percent) are either homeless, or live in a non-permanent residence or in an unknown location. They all face the risks of sexual exploitation and illicit organ removal,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, much of the international community pretends nothing is wrong, she said.

The general topic of concern already has been raised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, which found, “In 2011, it was estimated that the illicit ‘organ trade’ generated illegal profits between $600 million and $1.2 billion per year. Underground ‘organ markets’ present a significant threat to the security of national organ donation systems, eroding the image of transplantation and public confidence in organ transplantation worldwide.”

The U.N. report said, “Current research also illustrates the involvement of organized networks that bring together willing recipients and their ‘suppliers’. Today, such organized networks have been reportedly uncovered in various regions of the world, including the Middle East, Southern Africa and South East Europe.

“Trafficking in Persons Protocol states that if the victim is a child, that is a person below the age of 18, consent is irrelevant regardless of whether any improper means (such as deception, force, abuse of a position of vulnerability) have been used. That means, trafficking in children for organ removal only requires that there is an act (recruitment, transport, transfer, harboring or receipt of a child) for the purpose of exploitation through organ removal.”

U.N. policy forbids “delivering or accepting … a child for the purpose of transfer of organs of the child for profit.”

Kotzias, the report said, “has taken the mask off of the supposedly humanitarian face of Greek and European hospitality to immigrants and refugees. Under the ‘humanitarian’ face and the open-border policies there is the face of profit from people-smuggling. Part of the migration effort, evidently, is all about money, not about helping foreigners in need.

“Kotzias is leaving clues toward the direction that no one wants or dares to speak about: the house of human sacrifices in Greece and the EU. He has revealed that a network of government officials, doctors and organ buyers, all of whom facilitate and profit from illegal organ trafficking – is something very real; its size may be beyond our imagination.”