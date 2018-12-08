Hundreds arrested, some hurt in Paris 'Yellow Vest' protests

(Fortune) Protests by a grassroots movement descended into rock-throwing incidents on several Paris streets as police fired tear gas and water cannons and deployed armored vehicles a week after extremely violent clashes prompted President Emmanuel Macron’s government to back down on fuel tax increases.

By late afternoon Saturday, police arrested more than 1,000 people nationwide and held 720 in custody, with about 60, including three security forces, hurt as extreme-right, extreme-left and anarchists elements defied riot forces in Paris, according to the police prefecture. In Paris, 737 were arrested with 551 in custody.

While the number of arrests was higher than last Saturday, the violence and number of injured didn’t reach the levels of a week ago when national monuments were trashed and cars burned throughout central Paris. Many arrests were carried out early as police conducted searches ahead of the protests, seeking to prevent rioting. Tens of thousands of officers were deployed nationwide.