(COLLEGE FIX) — Claims like “Europeans built the modern world” and “White people are the best thing that ever happened to the world” echoed around Columbia’s campus as a physics student was recorded making several racist statements.

The video, posted to Twitter on Sunday morning depicts an individual identified as a Columbia University physics student shouting several racially-charged comments at a group of African-American students right outside a library on campus. The student appears intoxicated.

“We built the modern world,” the student shouts at the beginning of the video.