IG: Mueller's office wiped data on Strzok, Page iPhones

Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were FBI employees originally assigned to do special counsel Robert Mueller’s bidding as he was assigned to investigate the claims of 2016 Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

They also exchanged text messages expressing their hate of Trump and their strategizing to make sure he wasn’t elected.

But there might have been might more information about their plans that was on iPhones the government gave them to use.

Only whatever might have been there is now gone, because the phones’ data banks were wiped clean – the entire phones were “reset” to factory settings, apparently by Mueller’s team.

The confirmation the phones were wiped comes from a report from the Office of the Inspector General in the Department of Justice.

The report explains how when the IG was looking for those phones, Mueller’s office responded that Strzok’s had been re-issued and had been reset completely.

Mueller’s “records officer” told the IG “that as part of the office’s records retention procedure, the officer reviewed Strzok’s DOJ issued iPhone after he returned it to the SCO and determined it contained no substantive text messages.”

Page’s phone, which vanished for a period of many months, later was located and it was found also to have been reset to factory settings.

The special counsel’s office reported it did not get Page’s phone when she left so it was not reviewed for records before being reset.

The dispute came about as part of the scandal that erupted when Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee who in 2016 became a two-time loser in the race for the Oval Office, was found to have been using a secret, non-secure, email system for official state secrets while she was secretary of State.

That later morphed into the campaign-Russia investigation, with Strzok, who openly stated his intolerance for President Trump, heading both investigations.

The IG, reviewing the FBI review of Clinton’s behavior, asked for agent conservations about that time and found that there were zero text messages provided for Page from December 2016 through May 2017 and none from Strzok from June 2016 through July 2017.

The texts that were available apparently were from the Samsung devices the FBI was using at the time, but those later were replaced with iPhones, and it is those phones for Strzok and Page from which now zero evidence is available.

A commentary at Twitchy said that Page left Mueller’s office in July 2017 but her iPhone was not found until September 2018.

“After examining the device, the OIG found that it had been reset to factory settings on July 31, 2017. As for Strzok, he completed his SCO Exit Clearance Certificate on August 11, 2017. … When OIG received Strzok’s phone in late January 2018, they found that his phone had been reconfigured for a new user – by resetting it to factory settings.”

On social media, July Kelly explained, “Short version: Mueller’s Office scrubbed clean both Strzok and Page’s phones. Reset to factory settings. SCO also didn’t know who handled Page’s device after she left in July 2017. SCO records officer said she doesn’t recall whether there were ANY texts of Strzok’s phone…”

Another commenter said, “This is shady as hell and show why many people don’t trust this process and believe it to be an attempt, not to investigate but to take down the POTUS by any means possible.”

The FBI’s response to the report?

It knew some text messages were not being archived and it’s working on it.

“Text message collection failure, and rate of collection failure, has been an issue the FBI has worked to understand and correct since its identification I 2014,” the agency said.

Commented the Libertarian, “So, the basic question is, did the FBI and SCO obstruct justice?”

Jim Hall noted, “So is there going to be anything done about the apparently intentional scrubbing of the Strzok and Page phones? There seem to be different standards for these ‘above the law’ folks and it is chilling.”

It was Strzok whose text that “we’ll stop” Trump from being elected raised eyebrows, and eventually led to his removal from the FBI.

Ordered to appear before Congress, Strzok said he’d been advised by FBI counsel not to respond to questions about the text, sent to his then-paramour, Page.

Strzok was the lead investigator in the probe of Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information and also of alleged Trump-Russia collusion. He was a member of Robert Mueller’s special counsel team investigating the Russia matter and was removed after anti-Trump text messages were made public by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Then he lost his security clearance and was escorted from FBI headquarters in Washington.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton later pointed out that the firing of Strzok shows the special counsel investigation of alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russia is compromised.

It was, after all, Strzok who authored a memo that is credited for opening the Russian-Trump campaign investigation.