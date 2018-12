(Modesto Bee) The suspect in the shooting death of a Newman Police Department corporal was arrested at a home in Bakersfield on Friday morning, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.

Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 32, was arrested in connection with the Wednesday morning shooting of Newman Cpl. Ronil Singh.

Arriaga was on his way to Mexico, said Christianson, adding that the house in Bakersfield had been under surveillance prior to the arrest.

“We were never more than a step behind this guy,” he said.