(Breitbart) Illinois has lost residents for its fifth year in a row, reporting the second largest decline in population among the 50 states, according to recently released data from the Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau data released Wednesday showed that Illinois lost 45,116 residents between 2017 and 2018, an increase from the previous year where the state lost 40,699 residents.

Only New York reported a greater population loss than Illinois. The Empire State lost 48,510 residents from 2017 to 2018, according to the Census data.