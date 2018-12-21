Imam: Islam 'not for you' if you don't honor violence

Many Muslims argue the core meaning of “jihad” is not violence but a “struggle” for the betterment of oneself or mankind.

A New York imam, however, says there is no doubt that violence is at the heart of jihad, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

Muhammad Ibn Muneer, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute, said a Muslim killed while fighting for Allah has the highest status of martyrdom.

In a livestream Dec. 5 on the Hadith Disciple YouTube channel, he said Muslims must not treat lesser forms of jihad, such as “seeking knowledge,” as equal.

Muneer said that when a Muslim says Jews or Christians have earned Allah’s wrath, he may be called an extremist or terrorist.

But there is no need to apologize for the truth, he said.

“What’s next? … When does it stop, the neutering of the Muslim?”

He also said that trying to remove jihad from the Quran and the Sunnah is like “removing sweetness from honey.”

