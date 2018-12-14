Immigration and abortion activist to be deported for drunk driving

(Pluralist) A prominent pro-immigration and pro-abortion activist was on Tuesday ordered deported by an Arizona judge based on her criminal record.

Alejandra Pablos, 33, told the Washington Post that she would appeal Judge Thomas Michael O’Leary decision to send her back to her native Mexico. She said that her life would be in danger there because of her activism to promote abortion rights.

“La lucha sigue,” she said, meaning, “The struggle continues.”

In 2013, Pablos, a legal US resident who was born in Mexico and grew up in Arizona, was convicted of felony drunk driving, endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She spent two years in detention at an Arizona immigration facility.

Afterward, she moved to Washington, DC, where she worked for the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health in Annandale.