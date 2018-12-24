'Influence activities' targeted 2018 election, DNI confirms

There were “influence activities” during the 2018 election in the United States that were run by Iran, China and Russia, as well as other foreign countries, who were trying to promote “their strategic interests,” according to the director of National Intelligence.

DNI Dan Coats has posted online confirmation that he has submitted a report on “foreign interference in the 2018 midterm elections” to the president and others.

The report was specified in President Trump’s Executive Order 13848 regarding sanctions on other nations in the event of their interference.

“At this time, the Intelligence Community does not have intelligence reporting that indicates any compromise of our nation’s election infrastructure that would have prevented voting, changed vote counts, or disrupted the ability to tally votes,” Coats wrote.

“The activity we did see was consistent with what we shared in the weeks leading up to the election. Russia, and other foreign countries, including China and Iran, conducted influence activities and messaging campaigns targeted at the United States to promote their strategic interests.”

He said the preservation of the integrity of elections “is a top priority for the Intelligence Community.”

“We will continue to work this critical topic as we begin preparing for the 2020 elections across all relevant elements of the federal government and with our state and local election partners,” the report said.

The executive order from President Trump had addressed worries about foreign intervention in U.S. elections before the 2018 vote.

The issue, of course, is a big deal in Washington where Democrats and leftists have been claiming for two years that Russia interfered in the 2016 election on behalf of President Trump.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating that, but to date has shown nothing of the alleged “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia.

There also have been no claims that any Russian influence operations in 2016 changed any voting or any outcome.

Those worries, however, have been used by social media companies, which reportedly took money for ads during those influence operations during the 2016 race, to exclude and censor conservative voices onlne.

The president’s order had said that he found “that the ability of persons located, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States to interfere in or undermine public confidence in United States elections, including through the unauthorized accessing of election and campaign infrastructure or the covert distribution of propaganda and disinformation, constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States. Although there has been no evidence of a foreign power altering the outcome or vote tabulation in any United States election, foreign powers have historically sought to exploit America’s free and open political system. In recent years, the proliferation of digital devices and internet-based communications has created significant vulnerabilities and magnified the scope and intensity of the threat of foreign interference, as illustrated in the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment. I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with this threat.”

At that point he instructed that the DNI would produced a report on the 2018 voting on whether “a foreign government, or any person acting as an agent of or on behalf of a foreign government, has acted with the intent or purpose of interfering in that election. The assessment shall identify, to the maximum extent ascertainable, the nature of any foreign interference and any methods employed to execute it, the persons involved, and the foreign government or governments that authorized, directed, sponsored, or supported it. The Director of National Intelligence shall deliver this assessment and appropriate supporting information to the President, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Defense, the Attorney General, and the Secretary of Homeland Security.”