Iran: French riots signal 'Islamic awakening'

The protests and riots in France are part of an “Islamic awakening” foreseen by Iran’s supreme leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared the head of the Islamic Republic Judiciary.

The judiciary chief, Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani, noted Khamenei had predicted years ago that an Islamic awakening would go beyond Muslim countries and reach Europe, the Iranian Mizan news agency, according to Radio Farda.

Larijani did not explain how the protests are related to Islam. But working-class young people among France’s Muslim minority have engaged in numerous violent protests over the past decade. And in Egypt, media affiliated with the regime of Egyptian President ‘Abd Al-Fattah Al-Sisi are claiming the Muslim Brotherhood is involved in the French protests.

Reports in Egyptian newspapers and on television assert covert Muslim Brotherhood activists have infiltrated the ranks of the French protesters, fanning violence, looting and vandalism across the country, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute.

The Egyptian media is comparing the Brotherhood’s alleged participation in French protests to its part in the 2011 protests in Egypt that ultimately brought down the regime of President Hosni Mubarak.

The Brotherhood has denied all involvement in the French protests, accusing the Egyptian regime of trying to damage its reputation and inciting the West against it.

Iran urges ‘restraint’

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman told reporters on Dec. 3. that France should “show restraint” in dealing with protesters.

France later responded that Iran should not interfere in its internal affairs.

On Sunday, former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad also tweeted that France should listen to the protesters.

“Isn’t the main goal of a government to satisfy the

demands of citizens?” Ahmadinejad asked. “These protesters are the same citizens. Listen to their demands, and fulfill them in the best way possible. Certainly no power has the ability to stand against the people.”

Radio Farda noted that Iran’s mullah-led regime has used overwhelming force on many occasions to suppress protests.

In 2009, dozens of protesters were killed and hundreds imprisoned, where several died. Freed prisoners claimed torture and other inhumane treatment.

In nationwide protests one year ago, at least 25 people were killed and about 5,000 were arrested.

Macron responded Tuesday to protesters with a promise to increase the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on overtime pay. Also, retirees earning less than 2,000 euros a month, about $2,270, will be exempt from a recent increase in social security taxes.

The trigger of the protests, the tax increase on diesel fuel, already has been rescinded.

But on Tuesday, the leaders of the “Yellow Vest” protest movement indicated the president’s offers were not enough.

Hundreds of students demonstrated their solidarity with the Yellow Vests, staging a “Black Tuesday” of protests over Macron’s education policies.