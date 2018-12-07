Iranian general boasts of ability to strike American forces

An Iranian military leader is boasting of his nation’s ability to strike American forces throughout the Middle East, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

They are “like pieces of meat before our teeth,” declared Amir Ali Hajizadeh of the aerospace force of Iran’s military.

He made the remark on Iranian television while reviewing maps of the Middle East showing where U.S. air bases exist.

The Middle East Media Research Center reported Hajizadeh mentioned the bases Al-Udeid in Qatar, Al-Dhafra in the UAE and Kandahar in Afghanistan, “saying that they are all within Iranian missile range.”

“He also said that American aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf or the Gulf of Oman are within range, and that the U.S. military presence that used to be a threat to Iran is now an opportunity,” MEMRI said.

“He described Iran’s arsenal of captured UAVs, saying that it consists of Sentinel, Predator, Reaper, Shadow, ScanEagle, and Hermes drones, and he added that Iran would support any group or country that wants to confront Israel.”

In front of maps of the region, Hajizadeh said: “Take a look here. This is the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar. This is a large base. Look, all these are airplanes. This is all American equipment. I don’t know if it’s clear, but this is a large base. It’s about 4 km by 6 km. These are the buildings. Where is all of this located? Less than 300 kilometers away from us. This is the Al-Dhafra Air Base, located in the UAE. This is an American base, and I don’t know what is there – fighters, cargo planes, tankers. … This is the base, and this is the equipment kept by the Americans. If you go to other bases, such as Kandahar Airfield, which is 400 kilometers from our borders.”

