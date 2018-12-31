Isikoff: Clinton-sponsored, anti-Trump dossier 'likely false'

The infamous “dossier” — the one with all those terrible, scandalous things to say about President Trump when he was a candidate?

“Likely false,” says one of the first journalists to make the document public.

The Washington Times reports that veteran journalist Michael Isikoff “now says the former British spy’s sensational Russia collusion charges lack apparent evidence and are ‘likely false.'”

It was the dossier that was assembled by British agent Michael Steele, on the payroll of Fusion GPS, which was funded by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Its apparently fabricated claims were then used by the Department of Justice, under Barack Obama, as “evidence” before a secret Washington FISA court to obtain permission to send government spies into Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The Obama administration did not, as per normal protocol, advise the Trump campaign of any of its suspicions about its staff members or volunteers.

The widely discredited “dossier” has been cited by some as essentially the only reason there now is an FBI special counsel investigation by Robert Mueller into claims of “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia.

In fact, facts that have since come out reveal that it was Steele, on behalf of the Clinton campaign, who had contacts with Russia during that time period.

The Times reported that as Election Day loomed in 2016, Isikoff was the first Washington journalist to write about Steele’s claims.

“He focused on Mr. Steele’s contention that Trump campaign volunteer Carter Page met with nefarious operatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a publicly announced trip to Moscow in July 2016,” the report said.

But Isikoff recently told Mediaite columnist John Ziegler: “When you actually get into the details of the Steele dossier, the specific allegations, we have not seen the evidence to support them, and in fact, there is good grounds to think that some of the more sensational allegations will never be proven and are likely false.”

Isikoff, who was first to report on the then-independent counsel investigation into Bill Clinton’s affair with a 22-year-old intern, Monica Lewinsky, is friends with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, who had hired Steele with “money funneled through a law firm from the Hillary Clinton campaign,” the report said.

Steele admitted he was desperate to stop Trump’s campaign.

The report said, “It has been 31 months since Mr. Steele submitted his first dossier memo in June 2106 to Fusion GPS; 30 months since the FBI opened an investigation that came to rely heavily on his work; 27 months since Mr. Isikoff wrote the first dossier story; 24 months since BuzzFeed posted the entire dossier; 24 months since the House and Senate intelligence committees opened their separate probes; and 19 months since special counsel Robert Mueller took charge of the Trump-Russia investigation.”

So far, there’s been no known evidence linking the Trump campaign to collusion with Russia.

“In an interview this month, Mediaite’s Mr. Ziegler asked Mr. Isikoff whether the Steele dossier ‘has been somewhat vindicated.’ Mr. Isikoff said, ‘No,'” the report said.

WND reported just weeks ago that Steele admitted he was hired by a Democratic law firm in preparation for Hillary Clinton challenging the results of the 2016 presidential election.

He said the law firm Perkins Coie wanted to be in a position to contest the results based on his claims about a conspiracy.

It was Hill reporter John Solomon who earlier confirmed Obama administration officials who used Steele’s claims may have known it was unreliable.

That would be a violation of protocol, because all evidence submitted to the top-secret FISA court must be certified as accurate by the FBI.

Even former FBI Director James Comey, whose criticism of the president has yet to reach its limits, called claims made in the dossier “salacious and unsubstantiated.” And the author himself, Steele, has testified in court that the claims are unverified.