It begins: 'Gender-busting' Santa at mall

(BREITBART) — The Ponsonby Central Mall in New Zealand constructed a giant “gender-busting” Santa Claus to greet Christmas shoppers and destroy the innocence of young children.

“Santa Poppins” is not a “nanny,” but a “manny,” and he/she is a fat man with a full beard in a red suit; only the red suit is the famous coat worn by Mary Poppins. He/she is also holding the famous Mary Poppins’ umbrella and large purse.

Unlike either Santa Claus or Mary Poppins, though, the mall put Santa Poppins in panties and a garter — because, hey, if you are going to destroy the innocence of young children, you might as well go for it.