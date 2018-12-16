'It's a Wonderful (Trumpless) Life' in 'SNL' skit

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) — In its cold open on Dec. 15, Saturday Night Live parodied the classic Christmas movie It’s A Wonderful Life with a black-and-white sketch called “It’s A Wonderful Trump.” The cold open started with Alec Baldwin appearing as President Trump, wishing that he had never become president. Kenan Thompson then showed up as the fictional angel from It’s A Wonderful Life Clarence and made the wish come true.

Cast members and frequent guest stars then showed up one by one as the respective players in the Trump presidency that they each play, starting with Aidy Bryant as Sarah Huckabee Sanders. In this timeline, Sanders was a PR representative for Facebook, Ashley Madison, and “The Romaine Lettuce Association.”

Kate McKinnon also showed up as Kellyanne Conway. “After we lost the campaign, the devil did give me my soul back,” she said. Thompson as Clarence noted that in this timeline, Hillary Clinton had become president just by visiting Wisconsin once.