'It's Allah's will': Scandinavian women decapitated on video

Two suspected ISIS terrorists who killed two Scandinavian women in Morocco condemned the tourists as “enemies of Allah” as they videoed themselves decapitating one.

Danish intelligence services connected the murders to ISIS after Maren Ueland, 28, of Norway, and Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, of Denmark, were found dead Monday in the country’s High Atlas mountains, the Daily Mail of London reported.

The men are heard shouting “it’s Allah’s will” and apparently mention Syria, a reference to Western bombing missions.

Three suspects has been arrested and a fourth was held due to suspicions he is allied with ISIS.

The Danish intelligence service said in a statement that the video and preliminary investigation by Moroccan authorities indicate ISIS was involved.

“This is a case of an unusually bestial killing of two totally innocent young women,” the statement said.

Jihad Watch Director Robert Spencer noted Danish Prime Minister blamed the attack on “dark forces that want to fight our values” without identifying the “dark forces.”

Ueland’s mother, Irene, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK: “Her priority was safety. The girls had taken all precautionary measures before embarking on this trip.”

The Daily Mail said an anti-terrorism rally is planned for Saturday in Morocco’s capital, Marrakesh.