Jack Frost

My husband and I purchased an old home in Northern New York State from two elderly sisters.

Winter was fast approaching and the years first snow came early and I was concerned about the house’s lack of insulation.

“If they could live here all those years, so can we!” my husband confidently declared.

One January night the temperature plunged to below zero, and we woke up to find interior walls covered with frost.

My husband called the sisters to ask how they had kept the house warm. After a rather brief conversation, he hung up.

“For the past 30 years,” he muttered, “they’ve spent the winters in Florida.”

