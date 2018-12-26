James Bond course comes to college

(CAMPUS REFORM) — The University of Oklahoma’s College of Arts and Sciences is offering a three-credit hour Women and Gender Studies course in the Spring semester of 2019 that will be analyzing and dissecting gender representation in the James Bond film franchise.

“Gender and James Bond” is a Women and Gender Studies class offered to undergraduates that will focus and analyze the James Bond series in full, from the “heroic masculinity” of the main character and theme of the films, to how different sexes, genders, national orientation and other forms of identity are represented in the Bond series.

The course description describes four major points the course will review and study, which mainly pertain to the representation of women and the viability of the Bond franchise.