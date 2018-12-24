James Comey: 'There's no Deep State'

(BREITBART) — NEW YORK — In testimony, former FBI Director James Comey exclaimed “there’s no deep state” before going on to suggest that workers risk their jobs by “speaking out” –purportedly against President Donald Trump.

During testimony before the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees last week, Comey was asked by Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) for suggestions on how the nation should get back “on track” after the “storm” it is currently weathering – a clear reference to Trump’s presidency.

Comey responded by launching into mini-speech about the resilience of America, while insisting there is no “deep state” and urging people to speak out: